Enclave at Baristo Slates Virtual Grand Opening

Enclave at Baristo, a new home development located in the heart of downtown Palm Springs,is hosting a virtual grand opening of its model homes on March 28.

“In light of the State’s shelter in place order and for the safety of our community and employees, we have decided to move forward with our grand opening, just virtually,” said Thomas Noya, managing member, Enclave at Baristo.“During these challenging times, companies are having to find new ways to do business. Offering virtual toursof our new models allows people to shopfor a home without compromising their well being.”

Enclave at Baristo offers modern architecture with three open floor plans ranging from 2,277 -2,589 square feet. Each two-story, single-family detached condominium home includes dual split-level master suites and an open floor plan with indoor/outdoor living spaces, loft, upper level deck, and a cocktail pool. For owners’ convenience, private gated entry systems are also included.

“We are thrilled to partner with the investors and visionaries at Enclave at Baristo, LLC to bring this exceptional community to life,” said Mario Gonzales, president/CEO of GHA Companies. “These 30 home sites takes full advantage of the beautiful desert weather and mountain vistas, and the unmatched location at Baristo Road and Hermosa Drive is just a short stroll to lively downtown Palm Springs shops, restaurants, activities and events.”

Beginning March 28, virtual tours as well as bookingsales agent appointments online will be available for those interested in calling Enclave at Baristo home. Prices start in the mid $900,000’s. All homes are on fee land – land that you own.

For more information and to virtually tour the models visit Enclaveatbaristo.com or call 760-537-3024.