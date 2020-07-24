Surrounded by Inspiration

Even though May was the slowest-selling month in Southern California housing in 32 years, Enclave at Baristo in Palm Springs nearly sold out their first phase while some of their second phase also sold pre-construction.
The new development of 30 luxury single family detached residences is being built by GHA Companies led by founder Mario Gonzales. These modern homes feature full-land ownership (as opposed to leased land or common ownership) in the heart of Palm Springs – just a three-block walk from local shops and downtown entertainment. Three generous floor plans average 2,500 square feet and all include their own landscaped yard with private pools which buyers can upgrade to include a jacuzzi, a baja or tanning shelf and other amenities.
The interiors offer downstairs master suites, a second master suite upstairs and the option for a third guest suite. In addition, Enclave residences include a home office space with views and ample natural light as more people work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the high-end inclusions that come with buying at the Enclave are sleek European-style cabinetry, clerestory windows set high in vaulted ceilings, while the kitchens allow for multiple entertaining modes with premium Dacor appliances, soft-close cupboards and drawers, and plenty of storage (including pull-out drawers in both the pantry and under the sink).
The light, airy loft with clerestory windows comes in the Residence One plan.
The land and surrounding San Jacinto mountains acted as a source of inspiration for developer Tom Noya, who worked with architect Jessica Peat, from Southern California firm Peat Architecture, to create modern light-filled spaces that blur the line between indoors and outdoors. The resulting development is sympathetic to its surroundings and utilizes design features like large sliding doors and full height windows in the living spaces that ensure beautiful desert views – including from the second-floor catwalks through clerestory windows.
Landscaped private yards offer outdoor kitchens, shaded deck areas with fans to circulate the desert breezes and desert plantings with irrigation. Upper level decks also come with fans and views from a different vantage point.
For more information and tours, call 760-359-8171, e-mail Randy Jackson at sales@enclaveatbaristo.com or visit enclaveatbaristo.com.
Appointments are necessary due to COVID-19 restrictions.