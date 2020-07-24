Surrounded by Inspiration

Even though May was the slowest-selling month in Southern California housing in 32 years, Enclave at Baristo in Palm Springs nearly sold out their first phase while some of their second phase also sold pre-construction.

The new development of 30 luxury single family detached residences is being built by GHA Companies led by founder Mario Gonzales. These modern homes feature full-land ownership (as opposed to leased land or common ownership) in the heart of Palm Springs – just a three-block walk from local shops and downtown entertainment. Three generous floor plans average 2,500 square feet and all include their own landscaped yard with private pools which buyers can upgrade to include a jacuzzi, a baja or tanning shelf and other amenities.

The interiors offer downstairs master suites, a second master suite upstairs and the option for a third guest suite. In addition, Enclave residences include a home office space with views and ample natural light as more people work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

