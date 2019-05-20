Balancing Act

In the role of Tami, the selfless mother, Van Haney soars. Though the character chooses not to acknowledge the constant frustration and pain (both emotional and physical) that she endures, Van Haney’s characterization is so beautifully nuanced that the audience knows exactly what she’s going through. It’s an incredible performance. As her husband, Bill, Patscheck shows us an alternative approach to dealing with the situation. Though patient and caring, Bill is the family anchor, the more realistic of the two. He knows how and when to express exasperation, and Patscheck’s deft handling of the character makes their relationship real. When the two even skim the surface of conceding the toll their nonstop caregiving has had on their marriage, it’s heartbreaking to watch — a testament to the work of two solid performers.

In supporting roles, both West (as Grammy Sue) and Williams (as Lisa) are terrific. Rather than getting buried under the intense drama, they hold their own and provide some necessary relief from it.

Under the skillful direction of Tiffanie Patscheck, the action moves at a smooth pace and makes good use of the black box theater’s ample staging area. The only odd moments took place at the end of each act. Normally, a lighting or sound clue lets the audience know that the play is over or that you have 15 minutes to stretch your legs. In Friday’s performance, however, the house lights came on during what turned out to be the final scene of act one, so when the performers left the stage, the audience sat dolefully, wrapped up in the action, until a crew member came out and told us there was an intermission. A similar situation happened at the end. It wasn’t until a cast member walked downstage and began bowing that we realized the play was over and it was time to applaud. Both of these were likely the results of technical glitches; if so, hopefully they were smoothed out by the next evening’s show.

Otherwise, Falling, as presented by Encore Theatre District, is a terrific production of thought-provoking play. Highly recommended.

Falling runs Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons though May 26 at the Palm Springs High School Black Box, 2248 Ramon Road, in Palm Springs. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 760-999-0052. A portion of the production’s proceeds benefit the Coachella Valley Autism Society.