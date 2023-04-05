Entrepreneurs Bring New Vintage Shops to Greater Palm Springs

market market

“My mother taught me that you don’t have to have money to have style,” says James Morelos, who grew up in an East Los Angeles home furnished with thrift store finds. As a teenager, Morelos took up his mom’s mantle, scouring secondhand shops for one-of-a-kind clothes.

The founder of Mojave Flea Trading Post (with locations in Palm Springs and Yucca Valley), Morelos debuted an expansive “department store” on New Year’s Day 2023. The showroom, dubbed Market Market, exclusively carries vintage and repurposed wares.

Market Market’s goal is to offer shoppers a more curated, luxurious experience than they might have digging through thrift marts or combing antique stores — without taking away the thrill of the hunt.

“Because there are so many different aesthetics represented, people are still interested in finding their look,” Morelos explains. “But also, we work with some very serious dealers, and the lengths that they go to find things and preserve them, clean them, restore them, wash them, repair them … there’s a reason why some of the [items] are a little bit more expensive.”

In addition to showcasing a selection of secondhand goods to rival the Long Beach Antique Market or Rose Bowl Flea in Pasadena, the vintage emporium will feature a liquor store vending gourmet provisions, plus food and coffee pop-ups — all in service of making Market Market the kind of place you can comfortably get lost in for hours. Morelos hopes customers emerge equipped with clothing that communicates their personal viewpoint to the world.

“[Vintage] isn’t just about sustainability,” he muses. “It’s storytelling. And shouldn’t our lives be about storytelling?”