Portal Power

“MyChart is our patient portal where they quickly can see test results, medications they are on, and previous and upcoming appointments,” Perez says. “It also allows them to fill out questionnaires from home prior to doctor visits — versus having to do so on a clipboard in a waiting room. When such information is entered through the portal, doctors don’t have to spend patient time looking at what has been written minutes before they enter an exam room.”

Physicians not only can easily review a patient’s medical profile, history, and current appointments in the Eisenhower system, but also can use the portal to send messages and reminders. Perez touts the system’s doctor-patient interface.

“Messaging your physician now is a two-way communication,” he says. “And like any other app, you can set up notifications for new [MyChart] posts.”

Though Epic is limited to medical practices with 10 or more physicians, Eisenhower’s primary-care offices, urgent-care centers, specialty clinics, and affiliated physicians — as parts of the same healthcare system — have access to Epic regardless of the number of physicians practicing at each location.