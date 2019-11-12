Equality California Marks Two Decades of Social Change

Equality California celebrated two decades of growth and support for LGBTQ causes at their annual gala held at the Riviera Palm Springs. Writer and actor Bruce Vilanch served as emcee as he entertained almost 600 attendees.

Palm Springs City Council candidate Grace Garner presented Alex Ortega with the Community Leadership Award. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer presented philanthropist Harold Matzner with the Lifetime Ally Award. Equality California Executive Director Rick Zbur and event co-chairs Geoff Kors and Lisa Middleton reminisced about the late activist and humanitarian Barbara Keller and her support to many causes in the valley. Keller’s husband, Jerry, thanked the organization as he reminded the audience of his wife’s commitment to the LGBQT causes. Matzner noted that he had worked closely on many causes with both Boxer and Barbara Keller.

Opera singer, Breanna Sinclairé, the first transgender woman to sing the national anthem at a professional sporting event, brought the audience to their feet as she performed two opera selections. Jennifer Holliday, Tony award-winning star of Broadway’s Dreamgirls, performed a number of songs that concluded with an a cappella version of “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going”.

