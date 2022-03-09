Making a Mark

Look at enough art over enough time and you can eventually tell who painted a canvas with only a glance. The brushstrokes — Guy Rose’s fishhooks or Edgar Payne’s bold, blocky swipes, for example — often hint at a painting’s author. Other times, it’s the color, such as William Wendt’s muted green fields or John Hilton’s pink desert skies.

A knowing eye easily identifies the hand of these early California artists, even 75 to 125 years later. Their work is in the canon of art history, inspiring and intimidating generation after generation of artists trying to find their own voice and style.

Artists like Eric Merrell, a Pasadena-based landscape painter whose fascination with the desert earned him a solo exhibition at La Quinta Museum that continues through May 21.

Merrell knows the deep history of artists who’ve depicted Southern California’s coastlines, valleys, deserts, and mountains. He knows where, what, and how each of them painted. And he knows that he must assert fresh perspectives of the desert landscape — in his own style and over a long period of years — to place himself in the canon, for his work to become unmistakable.

Fortunately, he’s been on this course his entire life, nurtured by parents who instilled an appreciation for nature (his father worked in the seed and flower industry, and his mom was and still is an avid gardener) and educators who encouraged him to take the skills he learned and run steadfastly in his own direction.

Now, in “The Ranges Between,” his exhibition at La Quinta Museum, Merrell is showing 33 oil paintings, two linoleum block prints, and an assortment of sketches and watercolor studies that he created during a 2019 residency in the Mojave National Preserve.