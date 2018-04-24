Erika Jayne Reigns as White Party Queen

In addition to being a best-selling author, a dance-pop sensation, and a “real” housewife (of Beverly Hills fame), Erika Jayne is a longtime ally of the LGBT community. So, it makes sense that the “How Many F**cks (Do I Give?)” singer would be a much anticipated headliner at this year’s White Party.

Palm Springs Life caught up with Jayne, who will bring her flamboyant act to the White Party stage on April 28 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

You have a huge gay following. When did you first discover gay people?

That’s a great question. I was brought up in the theater and then dance class, so my teachers were gay. But my mom was working at a hair salon, and she took me to a party someone was having. I remember it was all guys, and one guy was sitting on another guy’s lap. I was under 10, and I said, “Mom, why is that guy sitting on the other boy’s lap?” And she goes, “Oh, because they’re gay.” That was honestly my first experience.

When you began performing as an adult, did you intentionally court a gay audience?

I just got lucky.