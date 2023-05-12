Ethan & Tyler Add a Floral Pop to Their Desert Wedding

“We thought [florals] would be an unnecessary expense,” Tyler admits. “However, once we found Ron at Vaso Bello, he was super thoughtful and excited. We discussed our overall theme and what we were looking for, and after seeing his proposal, we knew the investment would be worth it. Our officiant took many of the blooms home and had them epoxied into a gift we can keep forever.”

The couple decided on a short guest list. “We chose not to have a wedding party, and the officiant was one of our best friends, so we kept it all very intimate,” Tyler continues. “Not adhering to expectations — or heteronormative standards and traditions — allowed us to create the day we wanted.”

Florals by Vaso Bello Celebrations; videography by Amari Productions; music by Red Velvet DJ; catering by Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa.