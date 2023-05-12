Ethan & Tyler Add a Floral Pop to Their Desert Wedding

Ethan & Tyler's florals brought a pop of color to their desert wedding.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY ASHLEY LAPRADE
After meeting on the job at a theme park in Central Florida, Ethan and Tyler bonded over a shared love of the TV show The Simple Life — eventually realizing they had a lot more in common than their love of Paris Hilton.
Three and a half years into the relationship, both were secretly strategizing a proposal. Ethan made the move first while the couple was on vacation at Lake Louisa State Park with their best friend and goddaughter. They shared the responsibilities of the wedding planning process and leaned heavily on their photographer, Ashley LaPrade. “She was super supportive and acted as an informal coordinator,” Tyler says.
Drawn by the eclectic, welcoming community they discovered while visiting Greater Palm Springs, they chose to wed at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage. “As we were planning the wedding from across the country [in Florida], the tasting was the first time we saw the venue in person,” Tyler notes. Their reception took place on a rooftop strung with twinkling lights and brightly colored carnations.
“We thought [florals] would be an unnecessary expense,” Tyler admits. “However, once we found Ron at Vaso Bello, he was super thoughtful and excited. We discussed our overall theme and what we were looking for, and after seeing his proposal, we knew the investment would be worth it. Our officiant took many of the blooms home and had them epoxied into a gift we can keep forever.”
The couple decided on a short guest list. “We chose not to have a wedding party, and the officiant was one of our best friends, so we kept it all very intimate,” Tyler continues. “Not adhering to expectations — or heteronormative standards and traditions — allowed us to create the day we wanted.”
Florals by Vaso Bello Celebrations; videography by Amari Productions; music by Red Velvet DJ; catering by Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa.
