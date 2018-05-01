It’s time to cast aside the notion that you can’t have it all. This one-of-a-kind estate located at 40315 Cholla Lane in Rancho Mirage provides plenty of privacy within 8.5 acres of completely walled and lushly landscaped grounds, yet it’s situated only minutes away from shopping and restaurants.
The beautifully manicured property, which is accentuated with waterfalls, contains a three-hole golf course, a lighted, regulation tennis court, and a lake with boat dock. And did we mention the incredible mountain views?
From within the tree-lined walls of the estate you can’t see any of the neighboring rooftops, only vast blue skies and those amazing views. Despite its size, the estate has taken an eco-conscious approach to water conservation: It has its own well that recirculates the water used on the property for the landscaping and the lake.
A graceful esplanade leads from the rear of the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home to a custom, oversized pool and spa. Travertine flooring flows throughout the 11,699-square-foot floor plan which has an ideal layout that includes guest bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and a large master suite—with marble finishes throughout the bathroom—that has an attached second bedroom and office. Plus, all of the home’s bedrooms have outdoor patios that overlook the estate.
The special touches don’t stop there. An upstairs apartment with a living area, bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette is located at one end of the house. It’s a perfect children’s playroom or idyllic retreat for overnight guests. An oversized, commercial kitchen with a large center island, a cozy, wood-paneled library with a fireplace, and a game room currently outfitted with a pool table round out some of the other exceptional interior amenities.
There is also an oversized, four-car garage, circular driveway, and large motor court that are perfect for accommodating any number of guests.
So, yes, you can have it all at this estate where you’ll feel like you’re in your own private world as soon as you pass through the gate. And you won’t ever want to leave!
Listing price: $7,895,000
40315 Cholla Lane
Rancho Mirage
Eva Welsh
The Eva Welsh Company
42222 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Box 12
Rancho Mirage
760-861-9717
EvaWelshCo@aol.com
Co-listed with Patrick-Stewart Properties