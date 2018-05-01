The beautifully manicured property, which is accentuated with waterfalls, contains a three-hole golf course, a lighted, regulation tennis court, and a lake with boat dock. And did we mention the incredible mountain views?

From within the tree-lined walls of the estate you can’t see any of the neighboring rooftops, only vast blue skies and those amazing views. Despite its size, the estate has taken an eco-conscious approach to water conservation: It has its own well that recirculates the water used on the property for the landscaping and the lake.