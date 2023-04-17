Everything You Need to Bring the Spa Feeling Home

Scents like these from Happy Spritz can turn your home into a spa-like experience.
COURTESY HAPPY SPRITZ
Moody Mists
Happy Spritz
This trio made from therapeutic-grade essential oils eases you through the day. Wake and energize with an uplifting citrus burst from Good Morning Beautiful. Breathe Deeply’s peppermint and eucalyptus blend is ideal for the office or gym. Sweet Dreams Darling sends you off to sleep with lingering traces of lavender and chamomile.
Soothing Sounds
Bang & Olufsen
Your spa soundtrack will never be the same. Whether you prefer the patter of falling rain or the tones of Tibetan singing bowls, the Beoplay A9 fills a room with audio as sharp as its modern presence. Approximately 2 feet wide and 3 feet tall, its secret lies in seven custom-built drivers behind a cover made from sound-boosting Kvadrat wool.
A Towel to Wrap Up In
Modern Hacienda
Inside the new Modern Hacienda showroom on El Paseo, a walk-in closet brims with self-care temptations, from plant-based soaps to cashmere throws. For spring and summer, the Aegean Towel by Mungo is a lightweight choice that’s still soft and absorbent. Hand-loomed in South Africa, the flat-weave towel wraps you in 100 percent organic cotton.
A Nap-Inducing Mask
Manta Sleep
Manta Sleep believes in naps. They’ve applied feedback from sleep mask users to elevate the experience and address common complaints. Their anti-aging mask, made of 22 momme silk, cushions the eyes without pressure and fully blocks light. Add their freezable eye cups for cool relief or the “steam cups” to restore moisture.
A Soft Robe for Lounging
Between the Sheets
Blending bio-based modal made from beech trees with pure Turkish cotton creates a robe so soft you’ll want it to envelop you all day. A shawl collar for comfort and a pair of patch pockets for convenience offer spa-like luxury.
A Chair That Cradles
AN-NX By Acme 5 Lifestyle
The Dune Chair, from Acme 5 Lifestyle’s new AN-NX home line, embodies the fluid curves and calmness of the desert. Made from outdoor performance rattan, the Dune is designed to cradle the body with just enough give. Durable materials ensure it stays beautiful and provides many years of comfort and style.
An Extra Layer
Verve Culture
If a weighted blanket feels claustrophobic, one of these hand-dyed Moroccan beauties might provide just enough heft without weighing you down. Substantial as a shawl, throw, or an extra layer across the end of a bed, blankets such as these
are hand-woven as gifts for milestone occasions. The coarseness of their natural
cotton fibers softens with use.
A Signature Home Scent
Lolo Interiors
Far from your typical spa fragrance, this reed diffuser in Santal Épicier infuses any room with a deliciously grounding scent. A comforting, woodsy amber aroma with subtly spicy notes of cedar, sandalwood, cinnamon, and nutmeg warms the air with a reassuring sense of familiarity. Created by Voyage et Cie and inspired by the Latin Quarter of Paris, the diffuser is part of the global outlook at the new Lolo Interiors on El Paseo.
An Instant Mood-Elevator
Fig + Nash
Baobab has earned its reputation in the luxury sector one vase-sized candle at a time. The Belgian brand sources German-made wax, Egyptian cotton wicks, and fragrances created by aroma companies in France and Switzerland. The aromatic wax is poured into artistic glass vessels hand-blown in Poland and sized large enough to burn 60 to 800 hours. The entire process can take up to four days. Shown here, the Platinum candle layers the scents of amber, vetiver, and nutmeg to create an intricately perfumed wax that fills your home with the smells of happiness.
An Ambient Glow
West Elm
Sleek and angular, the Glass Gem LED Table Lamp stands 8 inches tall, includes a dimmer switch, and has a more polished appearance than the average salt lamp. The metal base in an antique brass finish supports an iridescent glass shade. When lit, the built-in LED bulb casts a spectrum of rainbow hues.
Aromatherapy
Woolzies
Inspired by the sea, the Wave Diffuser will scent your space at the press of a button. These simple devices are ubiquitous for creating a home spa atmosphere, dispersing tiny droplets of essential oil into the air where their properties can shift your state of mind. This one has a matte white ceramic cover, adding serenity to any setting.