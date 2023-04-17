Everything You Need to Bring the Spa Feeling Home

An Instant Mood-Elevator

Fig + Nash

Baobab has earned its reputation in the luxury sector one vase-sized candle at a time. The Belgian brand sources German-made wax, Egyptian cotton wicks, and fragrances created by aroma companies in France and Switzerland. The aromatic wax is poured into artistic glass vessels hand-blown in Poland and sized large enough to burn 60 to 800 hours. The entire process can take up to four days. Shown here, the Platinum candle layers the scents of amber, vetiver, and nutmeg to create an intricately perfumed wax that fills your home with the smells of happiness.