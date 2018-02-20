Seed pods, copper, packing tape, feathers, and Victorian linen and lace are among the items that stitch together the story of Eve’s Garden, a show of both wearable and art installation gowns that will be on display at Fashion Week El Paseo, which runs March 17–22 in Palm Desert.

The display, designed to inspire re-use and upcycling, is the collaborative work of four women hailing from the San Luis Obispo area. Together, their installation will honor courageous, compassionate, and colorful women such as environmentalist Rachel Carson, feminist Gertrude Stein, wartime nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale and artist Frida Kahlo.

“We feel very honored,” says Julie Frankel, a mixed-media painter, ceramicist, and sculptor. “We are excited. It’s an amazing opportunity to take our game up another notch.”