Experiences

The most memorable presents aren’t always underneath the tree. With these excursions, give the gift of exploration, relaxation, and more.
1. Private Safari
You don’t have to venture to Africa to get up close and personal with cheetah, zebras, and other exotic critters. A private safari tour at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens offers the ultimate ride to experience the Palm Desert institution: a personal guide on a private shuttle stopping at every major habitat. livingdesert.org
2. Warbird Ride
For the thrill seeker on your holiday shopping list, go old school and book a once-in-a-lifetime flight on a vintage Warbird at the Palm Springs Air Museum. A ride on the T-28 Trojan or the T-33 Shooting Star Jet is an unforgettable experience. palmspringsairmuseum.org
3. Hot Springs Pass
The benefits of soaking in the desert’s famous hot springs are vast: calming nerves, stimulating immune systems, and soothing skin troubles. A pass to Sagewater Spa in Desert Hot Springs affords a blissful day of dunking in and out of the property’s 165-degree, mineral-rich waters. sagewaterspa.com
4. Hot Air Balloon Ride
You can’t actually give the sky to someone, but you can provide a trip to it. Fantasy Balloon Flights specializes in fresh perspectives on beloved Coachella Valley sights, including the sagebrushed desert and those famous white windmills, all from the comfort of a breezy balloon basket. fantasyballoonflight.com
5. Escape Room
Everyone deserves a getaway right now — or at least an hour-long, mind-bending respite from the world. The lucky recipient of an Escape Room Palm Springs gift certificate has their pick of six different heart-pounding challenges, from a 007-inspired bank heist to a curse-breaking battle to save a wizarding school. escapeps.com