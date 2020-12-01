living desert palm desert ca

Experiences

From a once-in-a-lifetime flight to soaking in the therapeutic waters of Desert Hot Springs, book a holiday gift exclusive to Greater Palm Springs.

Derrik J. Lang Attractions, Current Guide, Shopping

living desert palm desert ca
Gain a behind-the-scenes look at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY NATE ABBOTT

The most memorable presents aren’t always underneath the tree.  With these excursions, give the gift of exploration, relaxation, and more.

1. Private Safari

You don’t have to venture to Africa to get up close and  personal with cheetah, zebras, and other exotic critters. A private safari tour at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens offers the ultimate ride to experience the Palm Desert institution: a personal guide on a private shuttle stopping at every major habitat. livingdesert.org

2. Warbird Ride

For the thrill seeker on your holiday shopping list, go old school and book a once-in-a-lifetime flight on a vintage Warbird at the Palm Springs Air Museum. A ride on the T-28 Trojan or the T-33 Shooting Star Jet is an unforgettable experience. palmspringsairmuseum.org

palmspringsairmuseum
3. Hot Springs Pass

The benefits of soaking in the desert’s famous hot springs are vast: calming nerves, stimulating immune systems, and soothing skin troubles. A pass to Sagewater Spa in  Desert Hot Springs affords a blissful day of dunking in and out of the property’s 165-degree, mineral-rich waters. sagewaterspa.com

sagewaterspa
4. Hot Air Balloon Ride

You can’t actually give the sky to someone, but you can provide a trip to it. Fantasy Balloon Flights specializes in fresh perspectives on beloved Coachella Valley sights, including the sagebrushed desert and those famous white windmills, all from the comfort of a breezy balloon basket. fantasyballoonflight.com

hotairballoonride
5. Escape Room

Everyone deserves a getaway right now — or at least an hour-long, mind-bending respite from the world. The lucky recipient of an Escape Room Palm Springs gift certificate has their pick of six different heart-pounding challenges, from a 007-inspired bank heist to a curse-breaking battle to save a wizarding school.  escapeps.com

escapepalmsprings

• READ NEXT: 25 Holiday Gift Ideas Straight from Greater Palm Springs.