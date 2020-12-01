Experiences

The most memorable presents aren’t always underneath the tree. With these excursions, give the gift of exploration, relaxation, and more.

1. Private Safari

You don’t have to venture to Africa to get up close and personal with cheetah, zebras, and other exotic critters. A private safari tour at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens offers the ultimate ride to experience the Palm Desert institution: a personal guide on a private shuttle stopping at every major habitat. livingdesert.org