The Bavarian Beer Festival at El Mirador Hotel began in 1952 when the hotel reopened under the ownership of Ray Ryan.

Ryan purchased the property after it had been decommissioned as an Army hospital. He updated the painting and remodeled the pool. When he opened the doors, he initiated many unique events that added a new appeal not only to guests of the hotel but to the community at large.

The colorful festival grew in popularity and on Nov. 5, 1958 the festival marked the opening of the hotel for the new season. Hailed as the biggest opening night in the history of El Mirador, many of the guests that attended came dressed in their best lederhosen and Dirndl.

Bavarian beer flowed and authentic German cuisine was served, including sauerkraut and an assortment of ‘wursts. Songbooks containing German drinking songs were distributed to the revelers and the crowd sang along with John Meloch and his original Hofbrau Orchestra.

