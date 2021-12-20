Go. See. Do.

Let go.

Heated salt stones and mud infused with sage and arnica are among the many ways to dissolve tension at the award-winning Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. For an only-in-Greater-Palm-Springs experience, go for the Blue Sage Desert Mud Wrap. hotwatercasino.com/spaservices

Take a shot.

Order the Rosa tequila-based berry margarita made with fresh blackberries and thyme at Agave Caliente Tequila Bar at Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City. The venue serves up flavorful tapas and more than 50 agave-based tequilas and mezcals served on their own or in craft cocktails and margaritas. We recommend the Tecate Beer-Battered Avocado with lime-cilantro yogurt dipping sauce and classic escabeche. aguacalientecasinos.com/cc/Agave-Caliente-Tequila-Bar

Try your hand (or roll the dice).

Test your skill (and your luck) at the Agua Caliente Casinos in Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Rancho Mirage. Choose from two Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em poker games and six blackjack games, including Bahama Bonus, a variation of Spanish 21. aguacalientecasinos.com