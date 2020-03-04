Explore Palm Springs: What Was the “Palm Springs Label?”

A style, referred to as the “Palm Springs Label,” emerged incorporating the best of domestic and imported designs in women’s clothing all tailored to the desert’s climate. The term was coined in the September 1961 debut edition of Palm Springs Life’s fashion section. This style was like an invisible tag that defined the casual but elegant outfits found in many of the stores that graced Palm Canyon Drive. It became a term that was recognized throughout the West Coast fashion world.

There is a multitude of ways to learn more about Palm Springs, which turned 82 in 2020. One of the more intriguing methods is by exploring the city’s history.

The Palm Springs Historical Society will share a story whose time and place corresponds with today.

