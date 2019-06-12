Explore Palm Springs: Women’s Suffrage

On June 4, 1919, Congress, by joint resolution, approved the woman’s suffrage amendment and sent it to the states for ratification. The House of Representatives voted 304-89 and the Senate 56-25 in favor of the amendment.

In the village of Palm Springs, the first votes by women were cast at the Desert Inn. The precinct was staffed by the owner of the hotel, Nellie Coffman.

There is a multitude of ways to Explore Palm Springs, which turns 81 in 2019.

One of the more intriguing methods is by exploring Palm Springs history. The Palm Springs Historical Society will share a story whose time and place often corresponds with today.

The Palm Springs Historical Society is located at 221 S. Palm Canyon Drive. Visit pshistoricalsociety.org for more information.