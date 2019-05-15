Explore Palm Springs: World War II Hospital

Most locals know that Desert Regional Hospital used to be the famous El Mirador Hotel, world-renowned playground of the rich and famous. But fewer remember the role it played during World War II.

As one of the newly incorporated City of Palm Springs’ most important contributions to that endeavor, Palm Springs businessman and developer P.T. Stevens built the Spanish-revival hotel at a cost of nearly $1 million, designed by Los Angeles architects Walker & Eisen. The U.S. Army purchased the building in 1941 for $420,000, with an additional $4 million paying for the surrounding land and the reconstruction needed to transform the building into the 1,500-bed Torney General Hospital (named in honor of deceased Surgeon General George H. Torney). There, soldiers injured in the Pacific Theater could recover in the warm, sunny and dry climate of the western-most part of the Sonoran Desert.