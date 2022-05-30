Eyes on You

The expression “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” is particularly apt when it comes to eye care. Of the five most common eye problems a person might encounter in their lifetime, at least two conditions benefit from early detection.

Glaucoma, a condition that results in progressive damage to the optic nerve, is a perfect example. Its early symptoms often go unnoticed, earning it a reputation as “the silent thief of sight.” Regrettably, by the time many people are diagnosed, the vision damage has become irreversible.

People with undiagnosed and advancing glaucoma have told tales of being behind the wheel and feeling like other drivers are constantly cutting them off, or walking down sidewalks and sensing people coming out of nowhere and getting in front of them.

“The truth of the matter is their peripheral vision is gone,” says Xuan Le-Nguyen, an ophthalmologist at Desert Eye Associates in La Quinta who specializes in glaucoma. And what is lost cannot be regained; it is permanent.