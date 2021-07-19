Put On Your Cooking Apron

Learn the secrets to chef Fabio Viviani's family recipes of Grandma’s Meatballs and Marinara sauce when he conducts a online tutorial on July 25.

The virtual classes are a part of the partnership between Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon and Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group, which includes the new dining concept The Marketplace by Fabio Viviani at the resort located on Interstate 10 just west of Palm Springs.

“Fabio is a leader in dining and restaurant innovation in the world, and we are extremely excited to be collaborating with him,” says Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s chief operating officer. “The online culinary classes and his willingness to share with others are a clear demonstration of his passion for creating extraordinary food and elevated hospitality.”

Reservations being accepted for the July 25 class scheduled for 6 p.m. PST. Registrants will receive a link to recipe cards ahead of time, listing the ingredients needed to cook with Viviani if they would like, or to recreate the dish later using the new skills they have learned. Each of the classes with the virtuoso chef will include a question-and-answer session. To top it off, 25 lucky attendees will win at-home meal kits valued at $200 with all the ingredients to make the featured dish.

To register, click HERE.

“My Grandma’s Meatballs and Marinara is one of my favorite dishes to make because it brings back wonderful warm memories of time spent with my family in the kitchen,” Viviani said. “This dish will always remind me of laughter filling the air while making delicious food. To be able to share this scrumptious memory with others fills my heart with joy.”

Online reservations for future classes will open about 30 to 45 days before the next session. Future classes are set to take place Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 17, and Nov. 14.

Charming and gregarious, the Italian-born Viviani has created restaurant concepts and great food across the country. Fabio Viviani Hospitality has opened 41 restaurants to date, with three new venues planned in Chicago and numerous other projects across the nation.

A recurring guest on national television shows such as Good Morning America, The Rachael Ray Show, and countless Food Network shows, Viviani appeared on three seasons of the hit reality TV show, Top Chef where he was voted “Fan Favorite” in his first season.

His passion for delicious food, exquisite hospitality and entrepreneurship is evidenced by his successful launch and operation of two nightclubs and five restaurants in Florence by the time he was 27. He has also authored several books on cooking.

