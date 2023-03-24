Fabio Viviani and Jon Butler Spoil Dinner Guests at The Penney & Parlour

Dinner guests who splurged on an opportunity to enjoy an intimate three-course meal during Palm Desert Food & Wine left the ballroom at the newly renovated Desert Island Country Club in Rancho Mirage praising the artful platings, the bright wine pairings, and the fabulous chefs who orchestrated this memorable evening. Top Chef fan favorite Fabio Viviani joined chef Jon Butler — formerly of République in Los Angeles, he now helms the kitchen at Desert Island’s restaurant and lounge, The Penney & Parlour.

With preparations underway in the kitchen, ticketholders trickled into the reception area inside the main restaurant space, where the walls of glass were flung open, connecting the chic interior to a breezy patio and views of the verdant putting green and golf course beyond. Guests sipped sparkling wine while savoring the perfect weather and scenic mountain backdrop that set the scene at The Penney & Parlour, outfitted with a sage green bar, playful pink chairs, and an impressive spirits library behind the counter.