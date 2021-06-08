Cook With Fabio

Renowned celebrity chef Fabio Viviani is partnering with the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa for a series of free virtual cooking classes where the breakout star of Bravo’s reality series “Top Chef” will instruct participants how to whip up authentic dishes like a pro.

Reservations are being accepted for the first online class with Viviani, scheduled for 6 p.m. (PST) June 13 where he will prepare two delicious dishes: Roasted Mushroom Chicken Marsala and Steak with Blue Cheese Fondue and Arugula.

A link to recipe cards will be sent to registrants ahead of time listing the ingredients needed to cook with Viviani if they would like, or to prepare the dish later using the new skills they have learned.

Each of the six classes with Fabio will include a question-and-answer session and an opportunity to learn more about the exciting plans Viviani and Morongo are developing for enhancing the dining offerings at the resort. To cap it off, 25 lucky attendees will win at-home meal kits valued at $200 with all the ingredients needed to make the featured dishes.

To register, visit morongocasinoresort.com/dining/fabio-viviani/virtual-cooking-class.

“I absolutely love bringing people together from all over of the world to share in delicious meals,” Viviani said. “Teaching others how to create amazing and authentic dishes fills my heart with joy and I am thrilled to be working with Morongo to share my love of food with others.”

The virtual classes are a part of the recently announced partnership between Morongo and Fabio Viviani Hospitality Group, which includes exploring opportunities to bring exciting new dining options to the world-class resort located just outside Palm Springs.

“Fabio is one of the most well-known, well-loved and well-regarded names in dining and restaurant innovation in the world, and we are delighted to be collaborating with him,” said Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s chief operating officer. “The upcoming culinary courses are a testament to his passion for creating incredible food and elevated hospitality.”

Online reservations for future classes will open about 30 to 45 days before the next session. Future classes are set to place on the following Sundays: July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 17, and Nov. 14.

Charming and gregarious, the Italian-born Viviani has created restaurant concepts and great food across the U.S. Fabio Viviani Hospitality has opened 41 restaurants to date, with three new venues planned in Chicago and numerous other projects across the nation.

A recurring guest on national television shows such as Good Morning America, The Rachael Ray Show, and countless Food Network shows, Viviani appeared on three seasons of the hit reality TV show, Top Chef where he was voted “Fan Favorite” in his first season.

His passion for delicious food, exquisite hospitality and entrepreneurship is evidenced by his successful launch and operation of two nightclubs and five restaurants in Florence by the time he was 27. He has also authored several books on cooking.

