Mountain Penthouse

This custom-built home, with spectacular views over all of the valley, was designed in 1998 by Palm Springs architect James Cioffi for the owners of the Fabulous Palm Springs Follies, Riff Markowitz and Mary Jardin.

A private, gated drive leads to a charming stone pathway surrounded by extensive desert-friendly landscaping as well as a waterfall, pond, and streams among Zen statuary and rock sculptures—all illuminated at night with new, professional exterior lighting.

Despite the beauty of the gardens, it’s nearly impossible to take your eyes off the panoramic views that you’ll enjoy from numerous vantage points throughout the over 1.27-acre property—the windmills to the north of Palm Springs, the Chocolate Mountains, Southridge, and the Walt Disney fountain at Indian Canyons Golf Resort. Plus, the listing price includes the adjacent hillside lot which adds another 1.27 acres to your private estate.

The clean, contemporary exterior of the residence is accented with a beautiful copper roof. Indoors, porcelain tile flows throughout the main living areas, while the master bedroom has broadloom carpet. Additional custom features of the over 1,850-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home include incredible, vaulted and curved wood-clad ceilings; a new gas fireplace in the living room; three new air conditioning units; and a kitchen outfitted with granite countertops and a Sub-Zero refrigerator.

The master bedroom—with floor-to-ceiling glass walls that overlook the waterfall, pond, and gardens—is truly a special oasis. And its en-suite continues the resort-like feel with features such as marble floors, a steam shower, refinished cabinets and hardware, and a walk-in cedar closet. The guest suite’s large bathroom has been remodelled with the addition of a new, tiled shower and porcelain floors, and a new patio expands the room to the outdoors.

You won’t want to miss out on this unique, relaxing mountain retreat that will make you feel like you’re on a perpetual vacation.

Listing price: $2,695,000—including custom furnishings, garden statuary, and an additional 1.27-acre lot.

2401 Cahuilla Hills Drive, Palm Springs

Steve Hannegan

Berkshire Hathaway HomeService

Louise Hampton Team

2905 East Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs

760-285-4645

steve@louisehampton.com