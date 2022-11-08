Spiced Sips

This fair-weathered desert may not experience an autumnal changing of the leaves or blizzard-white winters — although it did snow in Palm Springs in January 1979! — but that doesn’t mean we renounce rich fall flavors. This season, bartenders across the Coachella Valley are mixing up libations that lean into ambrosial notes of spice and smoke. Thoughtfully layered components, including house-infused spirits and fresh herbs, create a nuanced depth to these drinks that calls to mind the warmth of a holiday meal at home and the coziness of a good book cracked open beside the fireplace. Forget pumpkin spice (except for the one cocktail in this list that incorporates it, of course). Here are nine concoctions to ease you into the spirit of the season.

Fade to Black

The Steakhouse at Agua Caliente, Palm Springs

Made with private-label bourbon from Maker’s Mark and Luxardo Amaretto, popular for its sweet almond tang, the Fade to Black is served with a burnt cinnamon stick that’s still smoking when the drink arrives. Black walnut bitters and cinnamon simple syrup round out the recipe. “Smoke helps to smooth out the ingredients, which allows them to blend in the best way possible,” manager Greg Frasier says. “The cinnamon adds an autumnal experience, and the sweet from the Luxardo gives it a nice balance.”

La Passion Pour la Vie

The Front Porch at Farm, Palm Springs

If apple cider’s your jam, and you’re ordering something to post on the ’gram, look no further than this spectacle of a martini. It’s made with house-infused apple tequila, mezcal, passionfruit syrup, apple juice, and St. Germain elderflower liqueur. The exterior of the glass is rolled in dried flowers, and it’s presented with a trendy smoke bubble cap that you have to pop to partake.