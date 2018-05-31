Having children in tow is the ultimate excuse to wander to places you might not go otherwise. Learn and discover alongside the kiddos, take a ride down a waterslide, and make the kind of memories that the whole family will cherish. Or just kick back and let everyone do their own thing. There’s plenty of space to sprawl out.

stay

Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa

This serpentine oasis, with multiple pools and an on-site water park, is pure magic. It’s got a dreamy desert feel nestled amid mountains with more palm trees than you can count. Splashtopia has two 100-foot waterslides, a lazy river, and fountains and water guns that will keep the kids occupied for hours. For you, the coffee shop serves freshly brewed Peet’s Coffee, and at bluEmber you’ll find fusion eats from brunch till dessert. There’s really no reason to leave, but The River at Rancho Mirage dining and movie complex is across the street if you do.

omnihotels.com