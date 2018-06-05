The Family YMCA of the Desert thanked its major donors to their annual campaign with an elegant dinner hosted by Wally’s Desert Turtle and Chef Pascal Lallemand.

YMCA Board President Sally Simonds told the guests that the campaign, chaired by The Nest owners Dodi and Kevin Henry, exceeded the goal of $505,00 by $68,000.

In attendance were Palm Desert Mayor Sabby Jonathan, councilwoman Jan Harnik, and former Palm Desert Mayor Jean Benson. Incoming Board President Davidi Compton was also present for the event.

The Commander Allen Fund was the major sponsor for the evening.

The YMCA employs over 400 staff members, who engage more than 3,800 children daily at 41 countywide sites.

Family YMCA of the Desert

43930 San Pablo Ave.

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-341-9622

ymcaofthedesert.org