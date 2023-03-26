Famous Chefs, Delicious Food, and Fine Wine Wowed at Grand Tastings

Though he has won the prestigious James Beard Award, hosted Food Network shows, and owns three restaurants in San Francisco, Tyler Florence told a crowd on Saturday that when he no longer walks the Earth, he wants to be remembered this way: “Tyler Florence made great fried chicken.”

During his cooking demonstration for VIP guests of Palm Desert Food & Wine’s Grand Tastings event March 25, Florence noted that the dish was one of his earliest and fondest memories of growing up in South Carolina. After moving to California in 2007, he put a Golden State spin on the Southern dish with herbs, garlic, and lemon — and now it is a signature dish at his Wayfare Tavern.

Using the sous vide method, Florence called his demonstration “a little bit of science and a little bit of my grandmother.” For those whose kitchens lack the technical equipment, Florence noted that Food & Wine magazine has posted online a “home version” of the recipe. The key, he said, was in slow-cooking the chicken (“Protein doesn’t like high heat”) and further recommended combining rice flour with all-purpose flour in a one-to-four ratio for the batter.