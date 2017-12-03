While everyone can agree that the kitchen is the heart of the home, not everyone’s heart is in the same place from a design perspective. Enter Mark Nichols, of Mark Nichols Modern Interiors, whose five fantastic kitchens all have a contemporary, yet distinctly different vibe.

Nichols established his Palm Springs-based firm in 2005. “We are a full-service design firm specializing in modern and contemporary interiors,” he says. “Our designs have a focus on sustainability and our design studio is the only LEED [Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design] certified design firm in the entire region.”

Here are Nichols’ five fantastic kitchens in no particular order.

Vista Las Palmas, Palm Springs

“At the time I designed this kitchen, I was designing the interiors for the Port Lawrence condo project [that was proposed but never built] in downtown Palm Springs with the Italian kitchen cabinet manufacturer Valcucine,” says Nichols. “And Valcucine had the most beautiful and wide-ranging array of lacquer colors that I had ever seen.” So when one of his residential clients asked for a blue kitchen as part of their to-the-studs renovation, Nichols knew that Valcucine lacquers and wood veneers were the perfect forward-thinking way to update to this classic Alexander Home.