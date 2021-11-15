Beautiful Balloon

You moved to the desert in 1979 and Steve took a job as a UPS diver and you had a catering truck business. Where does the connection to hot air balloons come in?

Cindy: Johnny Lewis lived in the same complex we did and he introduced us to balloon flying. We thought it was the coolest thing and once we met him, we began helping him as ground crew for his balloon. Lewis became Steve’s balloon instructor and he loved to fly. Soon he started training to become a FAA certified pilot and flight instructor. As soon as Steve got his license as commercial pilot he asked the balloon company to let him work for them. Unfortunately, at this time Steve did not have enough flight hours to meet the company’s insurance requirements.

They suggested he could get his own balloon and the insurance company would cover him in his own balloon. We called the business Fantasy Balloon Flights, because it was our fantasy to build this.

What are the keys to flying a hot air balloon – is it similar to any other experience you have had flying?

Steve: Flying a hot air balloon isn’t like flying a plane. It's more like sailing a sailboat. Our attacking is up and down instead of right and left like sailboats do, but you still have to catch the wind. You can only move with the wind. It's like three-dimensional sailing.