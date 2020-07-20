Fantasy Springs Moves Concerts to 2021

The Cabazon Band of Mission Indians has postponed all concerts at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s Special Events Center until 2021 as part of its ongoing effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The property — including the casino, hotel and restaurants — will remain open with previously instituted precautionary measures in place, such as mandatory facemasks, social distancing, temperature screenings, increased cleanings, and weekly COVID-19 testing for all employees.

“This was a very difficult decision, but ultimately we felt that it was in the best interest of our guests and employees, the performers, and the community at large,” said CBMI Chairman Doug Welmas. “By taking this additional proactive measure we can shift our focus to returning responsibly with exciting entertainment in 2021.”

New dates have been announced for the following shows:

· Chaka Khan – Feb. 27

· Pitbull – March 20

· George Lopez – April 3r

Rescheduled dates for the following shows will be announced in the coming weeks:

· Kenny G – Sept. 11

· Chicago – Sept. 12

· Banda MS – Sept. 13

· Boz Scaggs – Sept. 25

· Daryl Hall & John Oates – Oct. 17

· Pepe Aguilar – Oct. 23

· Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening – Oct. 30

· Gladys Knight – Dec. 19

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all rescheduled shows.

For more information, visit FantasySpringsResort.com.