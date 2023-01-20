Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Offers a Bit of Las Vegas in Indio

Who needs Vegas when Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is right here? The glittering destination combines world-class entertainment, gaming, dining, lounging, golf, and bowling in one locale. The hotel boasts 250 rooms, many with spectacular views of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains. Amenities include free valet, Wi-Fi, and use of the fitness center. For fun beyond the casino’s 1,800 slot machines and 40 table games, the property offers off-track betting and bingo.

Outside, a 103-foot-long swimming pool is an oasis in the middle of the desert with cabanas that can be rented for the day, as well as friendly staff serving poolside food and drinks. Meanwhile, the property’s 18-hole Eagle Falls Golf Course, designed by renowned architect Clive Clark, stretches across 6,715 yards with elevations and water features not usually seen on a golf course that’s open for public play.