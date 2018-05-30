111 West
Fashion Week El Paseo 2018 marked a couple of firsts — and one significant last.
For the first time, the weeklong annual event in Palm Desert featured a runway show by a couturier certified by France’s Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture: American designer Ralph Rucci, who closed the week with a stunning presentation of gowns, tunics, and suits crafted from silk, wood, leather, and fur.
This year also marked the first time the most recent winner of Project Runway has shown a collection: Kentaro Kameyama, who took the title last year and appeared as part of Michael Costello Presents His Friends From Project Runway.
And then there were the final collections of a design legend, Carolina Herrera, who announced her retirement shortly before Fashion Week. Her 37-year career culminated in pre-fall and fall collections that exuded confidence, optimism, and an air of youth while exhibiting timeless wearability and impeccable tailoring.
In all, Fashion Week El Paseo hosted eight shows featuring the work of 40 designers and 235 models. All categories of fashion were represented; in addition to couture, there were contemporary (such as Alice + Olivia) and red-carpet designers (such as Ali Rahimi for Mon Atelier). There was a special evening devoted to California designers, a celebration of fashions sold at El Paseo, a show that went to the dogs, and trunk shows, pop-up shops, and meet-and-greets.
All these events came together to create one of the largest consumer fashion events in the country. And we’ll do it again next year: Fashion Week El Paseo returns to the desert March 25–31, 2019.
Michael Costello’s models wait backstage for their walk in the Project Runway fashion show.
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
As Audrey Hepburn said, “There is a shade or red for every woman.” Carolina Herrera’s taffeta ball gown made an elegant swish on the runway in a dramatic show presented by Saks Fifth Avenue.
PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
A model gets a touch-up from Mai Salon’s beauty team.
PHOTOGRAPH BY GARY BINDMAN
A creation by Jasmine “Yasi” Sakak at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) show.
PHOTOGRAPH BY ROGER MORALES
A parade of classic Carolina Herrera.
PHOTOGRAPH BY ROGER MORALES
Alice + Olivia’s hip and chic pop-up store.
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Michael Costello makes a joyous walk down the runway.
PHOTOGRAPH BY GARY BINDMAN
A Johnny Was look at the Scenes from El Paseo show.
PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Couturier Ralph Rucci primps a model moments before his show.
PHOTOGRAPH BY GARY BINDMAN
FIDM’s Mahkam Khaki showed her men’s collection, “Chaos.”
PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Trina Turk looks, ready for the runway.
