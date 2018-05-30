fashion-week-el-paseo-recap

Fashion  Week  El Paseo 2018: A Look Back

Susan Stein Current PSL, Fashion & Style

fashion-week-el-paseo-recap
Golden State fashion ruled the runway on opening night of Fashion Week El Paseo 2018. The California Dreamin’ show featured styles from the lines of Ali Rahimi for Mon Atelier, whose evening gowns are seen here, as well as Michael Costello, Trina Turk, and Mr Turk.
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY

111 West

CULTURE

Fashion Week El Paseo 2018 marked a couple of firsts — and one significant last.

For the first time, the weeklong annual event in Palm Desert featured a runway show by a couturier certified by France’s Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture: American designer Ralph Rucci, who closed the week with a stunning presentation of gowns, tunics, and suits crafted from silk, wood, leather, and fur.

This year also marked the first time the most recent winner of Project Runway has shown a collection: Kentaro Kameyama, who took the title last year and appeared as part of Michael Costello Presents His Friends From Project Runway.

And then there were the final collections of a design legend, Carolina Herrera, who announced her retirement shortly before Fashion Week. Her 37-year career culminated in pre-fall and fall collections that exuded confidence, optimism, and an air of youth while exhibiting timeless wearability and impeccable tailoring.

In all, Fashion Week El Paseo hosted eight shows featuring the work of 40 designers and 235 models. All categories of fashion were represented; in addition to couture, there were contemporary (such as Alice + Olivia) and red-carpet designers (such as Ali Rahimi for Mon Atelier). There was a special evening devoted to California designers, a celebration of fashions sold at El Paseo, a show that went to the dogs, and trunk shows, pop-up shops, and meet-and-greets.

All these events came together to create one of the largest consumer fashion events in the country. And we’ll do it again next year: Fashion Week El Paseo returns to the desert March 25–31, 2019.

michaelcostellomodels

Michael Costello’s models wait backstage for their walk in  the Project Runway fashion show.

PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY

carolinaherrera
As Audrey Hepburn said, “There is a shade or red for every woman.” Carolina Herrera’s taffeta ball gown made an elegant swish on the runway in a dramatic show presented by Saks Fifth Avenue.
projectrunwaymodels

PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY L. CLARK

A model gets a touch-up from Mai Salon’s beauty team.

jasminesakak

PHOTOGRAPH BY GARY BINDMAN

A creation by Jasmine “Yasi” Sakak at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) show.

saksfifthavenuecarolinaherrera

PHOTOGRAPH BY ROGER MORALES

A parade of classic Carolina Herrera.

 
aliceolivia

PHOTOGRAPH BY ROGER MORALES

Alice + Olivia’s hip and chic pop-up store.

michaelcostellofashionweek

PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY

Michael Costello makes a joyous walk down the runway.

johnnywas

PHOTOGRAPH BY GARY BINDMAN

A Johnny Was look at the Scenes from  El Paseo show.

ralphruccimodel

PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY L. CLARK

Couturier Ralph Rucci primps a model moments before his show.

mahkamkhaki

PHOTOGRAPH BY GARY BINDMAN

FIDM’s Mahkam Khaki showed her men’s collection, “Chaos.”

trinaturkclothes

PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY L. CLARK

Trina Turk looks, ready for the runway.

Fashion Week El Paseo Sponsors

TITLE
El Paseo Jewelers

WELCOMING
City of Palm Desert

PRESENTING
Franklin Loan Center

OFFICIAL AUTOMOTIVE SPONSOR
IndiGO Auto Group
Aston Martin

OFFICIAL AIRLINE SPONSOR
JetBlue

lechienmodel

PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY

Who wore it better? An Emil Gampe design at the Le Chien show, which benefited the Humane Society of the Desert.

COUTURE
John and Victoria Hill
Fashion Island Hotel
The Resort at Pelican Hill
The Agency
111 Town Center
El Paseo
Patti and Jack Grundhofer
Donna MacMillan
Bobbi Lampros
The Gardens on El Paseo
Effen Vodka
Hornitos

MEDIA
KMIR
KPSE
Desert Pet Companion

DESIGNER
RBC Wealth Management
Oceania Cruises
Ruffino
UNO de 50
Johnny Was
Desert Jet
Boisset Collection
Evian
Badoit
Caliente Tropics  Il Corso
Leon’s Landscaping &   Tree Service
Itex

LE CHIEN SPONSORS PRESENTING
Fashion Island Hotel