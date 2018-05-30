Fashion Week El Paseo 2018 marked a couple of firsts — and one significant last.

For the first time, the weeklong annual event in Palm Desert featured a runway show by a couturier certified by France’s Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture: American designer Ralph Rucci, who closed the week with a stunning presentation of gowns, tunics, and suits crafted from silk, wood, leather, and fur.

This year also marked the first time the most recent winner of Project Runway has shown a collection: Kentaro Kameyama, who took the title last year and appeared as part of Michael Costello Presents His Friends From Project Runway.

And then there were the final collections of a design legend, Carolina Herrera, who announced her retirement shortly before Fashion Week. Her 37-year career culminated in pre-fall and fall collections that exuded confidence, optimism, and an air of youth while exhibiting timeless wearability and impeccable tailoring.

In all, Fashion Week El Paseo hosted eight shows featuring the work of 40 designers and 235 models. All categories of fashion were represented; in addition to couture, there were contemporary (such as Alice + Olivia) and red-carpet designers (such as Ali Rahimi for Mon Atelier). There was a special evening devoted to California designers, a celebration of fashions sold at El Paseo, a show that went to the dogs, and trunk shows, pop-up shops, and meet-and-greets.

All these events came together to create one of the largest consumer fashion events in the country. And we’ll do it again next year: Fashion Week El Paseo returns to the desert March 25–31, 2019.