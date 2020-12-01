These one-of-a-kind fashion pieces will draw oohs and ahhs — and not simply because they’re chic. True artists have bought them to life.

1. Hat

At the Bungalow 17 Studio tucked away in Palm Springs’ La Plaza, Kris Weinshilboum vends her hand-knit natural fiber pieces, such as this cozy and colorful hat, alongside other handiworks by fellow desert craftspeople, including quirky earrings, haul-ready totes, and rainbow-hued paintings and cards. 360-472-1426