Expect the Unexpected

FIDM night has long been a Fashion Week El Paseo darling. The only evening to exclusively showcase emerging talent has won over Coachella Valley hearts as an event where bright newcomers bring unbelievable originality and surprise to the runway.

On Thursday night, a largely female contingent put on their sparkliest dresses and crowded the tent for a full hour of audible enthusiasm, all in support of nine debut collections by recent graduates of Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Attendees eager for a peek into the minds of the next generation received just that. Seven designers from the 2021 cohort and two from the previous year presented 10 bold looks each — just enough to leave you wanting more.