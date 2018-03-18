California style is many things. While that may read as a simplistic explanation, in a way, it has to remain simplistic to be able to encompass all of the incredible diversity this great state holds. However despite its rich span of eclecticness, there is a unifying sense of ease that carries through every aspect of California style. And it was this attitude that set the mood for a sartorial state of mind on opening night of Fashion Week El Paseo.

Getting there early to enjoy the scenery was a good idea, exchanging the setting sun and dimming horizon for pastel, candy-colored lighting, cocktails, and an ever-growing, bedecked crowd, out in all their finery.

Against the back of the space was the Eve’s Garden Exhibition, which, although small in space, offered a treat for the eyes and plenty to ponder. Made up of four fabric artists, the exhibit showcased upcycled sculptures in the form of dresses, utilizing materials that ranged from antique lace to paper maché to buffalo bladders to tumbleweed. The theme of the show (and of the sculptures themselves) was a celebration and support of the feminine life force in every aspect of the sense. Sixty percent of the dresses are actually wearable while the other 40 percent are considered more of a soft sculpture – but each comes with its own unique story and many reference specific women in history or in fables as inspiration.