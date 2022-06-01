Fashion is Back!

Reporting by June Alan Corrigan, Lisa Marie Hart, Janice Kleinschmidt, and Amelia Rodriguez

Fashion Week El Paseo returned to The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert after a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus for a 15th annual celebration that dropped the runway to floor level and doubled the amount of front-row seating. Designers ranging from the well-known (Trina Turk and Michael Costello) to the far out (Edwin Oudshoorn and Keanan Duffty) took their turns entertaining and inspiring sold-out audiences, which cheered on the parades of perfectly coiffed models. Here’s a show-by-show recap of all the stylish action.

Color, Optimism, Trina Turk

The exuberant hues and carefree silhouettes of Trina Turk’s spring 2022 collection captured the mood on opening night. Barefoot models in brilliantly colored caftans reflected the quintessential Palm Springs “cocktails by the pool” culture. Gentlemen’s fashions from Mr Turk were met with enthusiastic hoots and hollers.