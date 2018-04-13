Ticket holders flowed into the Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert for a celebratory after-party March 23 following the Fashion Week El Paseo show featuring Saks Fifth Avenue’s presentation of Carolina Herrera Collections.

Held in the gorgeous Galen and Faye Sarkowsky sculpture garden, guests took to dancing to the tunes of DJ Alf Alpha and mingling under the stars. Showcased throughout the garden was a selection of Herrera gowns.

Food and drinks were courtesy of Wilma and Frieda’s Café, The Venue Sushi Bar and Sake Lounge, Sullivan’s Steakhouse and Classic Wine.

