Once a year, the style elite come together to celebrate a week of fashion and creativity with that signature desert flair that makes this area so special. This year was no different, save for the fact that I had the good fortune to experience Fashion Week El Paseo firsthand.

I consider myself a Fashion Week veteran, having braved countless years of New York Fashion Week humidity, hurricanes, and haute couture. So to be honest, I wasn’t expecting to be blown away by the grandeur or production level of the Palm Desert event.

Opening night set the tone for the week with sparkling lights and confectionary colors contrasting against the already surreal backdrop of the mountainscape. Interactive displays of sartorial and artistic expression were dotted around the tent. The crowd, throughout the eight bustling days at The Gardens on El Paseo, was dressed to the nines — although that phrase had its own set of unique interpretations.

