Are you fashion curious? Test the waters at these events, open to the public at no charge. For details, or to purchase tickets for the week’s runway shows, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.

March 17–21 / Eve’s Garden

An exhibition of ethereal, experimental gowns created entirely of repurposed objects and nontraditional materials ranging from twigs to packing tape.

March 18 / California Dreamin’ Trunk Show

Peruse racks of clothing from Trina Turk and Mr Turk, Michael Costello, and Ali Rahimi, and receive a personal consultation from the designers.

March 20 / Michael Costello and his Friends From Project Runway Meet & Greet

Costello, who grew up in Palm Springs, joins fellow Project Runway alumni for an intimate early-afternoon round-table discussion.

March 21 / Michael Costello and his Friends From Project Runway Trunk Show

Join the designers for an afternoon fitting; you’ll get some one-on-one time with the stars and the opportunity to purchase their clothing direct from the runway.

March 22 / Alice + Olivia Trunk Show

Take a spin in an Alice + Olivia original, and you’ll see why designer Stacey Bendet’s ensembles have attracted fans including Michelle Obama and Sarah Jessica Parker.

March 24 / Saks Fifth Avenue Presents Carolina Herrera Trunk Show

Visit Saks Fifth Avenue at The Gardens on El Paseo to shop the runway collections of luxury designer Carolina Herrera. RSVP required: 760-837-2901

March 25 / Ralph Rucci Private Consultation

Fashion Week El Paseo’s finale-night designer offers personal fittings in his artfully modern couture. RSVP required: 760-831-0219