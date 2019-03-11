What makes Fashion Week El Paseo stand out from all the other fashion weeks? Aside from bragging rights as the largest consumer-based fashion show in the country (and alumni including Carolina Herrera, Project Runway’s Michael Costello, and Alice + Olivia), Fashion Week El Paseo shines brighter than the rest for its accessibility to both the shown collections and the stories that surround them.

Usually, a fashion show is put on to give a preview of what’s to come. Styles flash by the audience only to disappear for months before becoming available to the public. But at Palm Desert’s annual showcase, designs are presented within the season. Rather than divide patron and industry, this fashion week flings the doors wide open, allowing for immediate access to the styles du jour at trunk shows after the runway events.

It is a week tailored for the fashion enthusiast, and a variety of the events are free — including the designer-helmed trunk shows and discussion panels featuring some of the greatest minds in fashion.

“This year, we provide more opportunities to meet authors who will discuss fashion, film, and celebrity,” says Fashion Week El Paseo director Susan Stein.