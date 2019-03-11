What makes Fashion Week El Paseo stand out from all the other fashion weeks? Aside from bragging rights as the largest consumer-based fashion show in the country (and alumni including Carolina Herrera, Project Runway’s Michael Costello, and Alice + Olivia), Fashion Week El Paseo shines brighter than the rest for its accessibility to both the shown collections and the stories that surround them.
Usually, a fashion show is put on to give a preview of what’s to come. Styles flash by the audience only to disappear for months before becoming available to the public. But at Palm Desert’s annual showcase, designs are presented within the season. Rather than divide patron and industry, this fashion week flings the doors wide open, allowing for immediate access to the styles du jour at trunk shows after the runway events.
It is a week tailored for the fashion enthusiast, and a variety of the events are free — including the designer-helmed trunk shows and discussion panels featuring some of the greatest minds in fashion.
“This year, we provide more opportunities to meet authors who will discuss fashion, film, and celebrity,” says Fashion Week El Paseo director Susan Stein.
An absolute highlight is the March 21 panel with Stein and Booth Moore, author of American Runway: 75 Years of Fashion and the Front Row and West Coast executive editor of Women’s Wear Daily. The pair will discuss the past, present, and future of American fashion and how it adapts to changes in society.
That same afternoon, Argentine designer Gustavo Cadile will present his collection of exquisite gowns and ready-to-wear styles in a trunk show. Known for elegant construction and feminine silhouettes, his work mixes fitted forms with diaphanous materials, elevating each design from garment to work of art. And while Cadile’s creations would easily take one’s breath away on the catwalk, the opportunity to see them up close (and even buy them) in a trunk show format allows for a deeper appreciation of the intricate craftsmanship that goes into each piece. Plus, Cadile will be present for personal consultations. Both events take place in the Fashion Week Reception Tent on the upper level of The Gardens on El Paseo.
Trunk show in 2018 featuring Alice + Olivia.
Where a fashion show is meant to illuminate a dream, a trunk show bears that dream into reality. Walk among the creations and admire the details in person. Hear the inspiration from the designer’s own lips. And if you fall in love while you’re there, you can even take home a piece of the dream.
For more information, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.
No Ticket Necessary
Complimentary events in the Fashion Week Reception Tent at The Gardens on El Paseo.
MARCH 17
10:30 a.m.–2 p.m. / Trunk show with Zandra Rhodes, Emil Gampe, and Roger Canamar
MARCH 18
11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. / Trunk show with Victor Tung
MARCH 19
10 a.m. to noon / Trunk show with Porsche Design
10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. / Panel discussion with Michael Costello and His Project Runway Friends
MARCH 20
11 a.m.–2 p.m. / Trunk show with Michael Costello and His Project Runway Friends
MARCH 21
10–11 a.m. / Panel discussion with author Booth Moore
11 a.m.–2 p.m. / Trunk show with Gustavo Cadile
MARCH 23
10 a.m.–7 p.m. / Trunk show featuring The Best of Saks Fifth Avenue styles (located at Saks Fifth Avenue Palm Desert)
MARCH 24
11 a.m.–5 p.m. / Trunk show with Lela Rose, plus The Best of Saks Fifth Avenue (located at Saks Fifth Avenue Palm Desert)
MARCH 25
10 a.m.–5 p.m. / Trunk show with Lela Rose (located at Saks Fifth Avenue Palm Desert)