The silver screen shone with golden moments on day five of Fashion Week El Paseo as old Hollywood met new. Vintage dresses from Oscar-winning costume designer Helen Rose, awoken from their archival slumber at Palm Springs Historical Society, re-emerged for one more rousing curtain call and proved as timeless and ageless as the legendary stars who once wore them.

In true Tinseltown fashion, the “Hollywood Party: Nobody Sleeps Tonight” pre-show cocktail party was lively from the start, with decked-out guests dancing in the (full) moonlight to a DJ while champagne flowed. The Reception Tent displayed mannequins adorned in Helen Rose gowns from socialite Nelda Linsk’s personal collection while partygoers sipped drinks and snapped shots of one another against oversize backdrops of Palm Springs Life fashion spreads.

As the clock ticked toward 8 p.m., guests made their way to the runway — lit to look like a red carpet — as “Hollywood Party,” the theme from the 1934 movie of the same name, played over the sound system.

• For our complete coverage of Fashion Week El Paseo, click HERE.