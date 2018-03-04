Fashion changes, but style endures” is one of Coco Chanel’s oft-repeated quotes. As creative producer/director of Fashion Week El Paseo, I’ve pulled from that phrase as we have seen our event change and grow over the last 13 years.

Our vision in 2006 was to create an exciting presentation for consumers, showcasing the stores on El Paseo. We’ve enjoyed progress as we’ve stayed with that intention and evolved from an event with two shows and fewer than 500 guests to one that in 2017 encompassed eight fashion shows and many ancillary events, with attendance of more than 12,000. We’ve hosted more than 150 designers and had more than 1,700 models walk down our runway. And we are grateful to the more than 200 volunteers who help us keep everything running smoothly each year.