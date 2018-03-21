The playful mood was on full display as Costello kicked off his presentation with what may be the world’s naughtiest wedding. Women wore messy buns and tiaras for a Courtney Love look that complemented saucy white frocks ranging from flowing gowns with ultra-high slits to structured, long-sleeved mini options to an exaggerated mermaid silhouette. Meghan Markle, if you really want to piss off the Queen, take note.

There were men, too, in suit jackets so tight that at times they couldn’t be contained — some of the models ripped them off, along with the shirts underneath, in a bachelorette-party strip-tease move.

Costello’s foray into color came in the form of an array of frothy dresses in beautiful pastels — one standout in the palest lavender had a single pink sleeve — as well as burgundy and red. Halter necklines and open backs felt youthful and fresh, and even the more formal structured numbers displayed ease and movement on the runway.

Costello’s show was the finale of an evening that featured his hand-selected colleagues from the various seasons of Project Runway.