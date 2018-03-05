Glamorous gowns, colorful prints, and provocative swimsuits: California fashions are as diverse as the state itself. Four designers with California in their blood — the leaders of prominent houses Michael Costello, Ali Rahimi for Mon Atelier, Trina Turk, and Mr Turk — have teamed up to present their compelling collections at California Dreamin’, the kickoff to Fashion Week El Paseo 2018.
Like what you see? You can purchase the runway creations the following day at an exclusive trunk show. Even better: The event benefits the Junior League of Palm Springs Desert Communities.
Welcome to opening night, West Coast–style.
saturday, March 17
California Dreamin’
Presented by RBC Wealth Management; benefiting Junior League
of Palm Springs Desert Communities
6:30 p.m. cocktail reception
8 p.m. fashion show
$95 Reserved; $80 General; $35 Student
sunday, March 18
California Dreamin’
Trunk Show
11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Fashion Week El Paseo
Free to the general public
How do you define California style?
“It’s about optimism amd freedom of expression.”
trina turk and mr turk
Trina Turk has been synonymous with Palm Springs style since 2002, when she opened her first boutique in the city. The contemporary clothing line has evolved into a lifestyle brand, with 11 annual collections of ready-to-wear and accessories, plus swimwear, footwear, bags, jewelry, and residential décor.
Her husband, Jonathan Skow, oversees the Mr Turk menswear line, which features jackets, shirts, pants, and more in the brand’s signature vibrant colors and prints. There are Trina Turk and Mr Turk retail outlets across the U.S.
The couple, who share a passion for architectural preservation, divide their time between Palm Springs, where they live in the landmark home Ship of the Desert, and L.A., where they have a 1940s post-and-beam in Silver Lake.
ali rahimi for mon atelier
Ali Rahimi founded Mon Atelier in 1986 in Los Angeles. Rahimi takes his cue from the great couturiers, crafting perfectly tailored pieces that demonstrate his signature attention to detail: fine beading, covered buttons, built-in corsets, and hand finishing. Mon Atelier offers custom-designed suits for men and cocktail dresses and gowns for women. Clients include Anjelica Huston, Angela Bassett, Eva Longoria, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
How do you define California style?
“Endless, with room for everyone. Midcentury architecture, the golden era of Hollywood, fields of poppies, the Pacific coastline, mountains, deserts … and the people! We are truly blessed to live in such an inspiring state.”
Ali Rahimi
Michael Costello
A self-taught designer who opened his first store at age 15 on North Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, Michael Costello gained national acclaim on the eighth season of Project Runway in 2010. Since then, he’s been creating curve-hugging designs for the likes of Beyoncé (who wore one of his dresses when picking up three Grammy Awards), Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga.
On March 18, 2017, Costello received a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars and the key to the city, with the mayor declaring it “Michael Costello Day.”
How do you define California style?
“There’s something so carefree and bohemian-chic about California style. Maybe it’s the constant sunshine; maybe it’s the relaxed atmosphere of the West Coast culture. Whatever it is, the word I would use to describe California style is ‘effortless.’ Flowy dresses, layers on layers, jeans and sneakers. Women like to look polished without making it feel like they are trying too hard. They can do sexy without showing too much skin. They can make even the simplest outfit look put-together.”