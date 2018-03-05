trina turk and mr turk

Trina Turk has been synonymous with Palm Springs style since 2002, when she opened her first boutique in the city. The contemporary clothing line has evolved into a lifestyle brand, with 11 annual collections of ready-to-wear and accessories, plus swimwear, footwear, bags, jewelry, and residential décor.

Her husband, Jonathan Skow, oversees the Mr Turk menswear line, which features jackets, shirts, pants, and more in the brand’s signature vibrant colors and prints. There are Trina Turk and Mr Turk retail outlets across the U.S.

The couple, who share a passion for architectural preservation, divide their time between Palm Springs, where they live in the landmark home Ship of the Desert, and L.A., where they have a 1940s post-and-beam in Silver Lake.