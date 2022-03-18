Return to the Runway

Since its inception in 2006 with two locally focused runway shows, Fashion Week El Paseo has blossomed into an eight-day extravaganza showcasing diverse and forward-thinking designs, from swim and resort wear to haute couture. The event has emerged as one of the largest direct-to-consumer fashion experiences in the country — for both womenswear and menswear — giving attendees unprecedented access to designers and their ensembles as soon as they step off the catwalk.

This year, Fashion Week El Paseo marks its long-anticipated 15th anniversary with inspiring presentations from internationally recognized names alongside the stars of tomorrow. Intimate daytime pop-up stores following select events provide meet-and-greet opportunities and a chance to shop the collections, while cocktail receptions invite guests to mingle before the house lights dim. Additionally, many retailers along El Paseo host in-store events and offer discounts for Fashion Week ticketholders throughout the week.

Enjoy the scenic backdrop of Palm Desert as you indulge your inner aesthete — and relish this special occasion to give back. The state-of-the-art event partners with a variety of charitable organizations to support Coachella Valley communities in need. To learn more, and for Fashion Week updates, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.