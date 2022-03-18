Return to the Runway

Models parade down the runway in the finale to The Shops on El Paseo in 2019. After a two-year absence, Fashion Week El Paseo is back in 2022.
PHOTOGRAPH BY TIFFANY L. CLARK
Since its inception in 2006 with two locally focused runway shows, Fashion Week El Paseo has blossomed into an eight-day extravaganza showcasing diverse and forward-thinking designs, from swim and resort wear to haute couture. The event has emerged as one of the largest direct-to-consumer fashion experiences in the country — for both womenswear and menswear — giving attendees unprecedented access to designers and their ensembles as soon as they step off the catwalk.
This year, Fashion Week El Paseo marks its long-anticipated 15th anniversary with inspiring presentations from internationally recognized names alongside the stars of tomorrow. Intimate daytime pop-up stores following select events provide meet-and-greet opportunities and a chance to shop the collections, while cocktail receptions invite guests to mingle before the house lights dim. Additionally, many retailers along El Paseo host in-store events and offer discounts for Fashion Week ticketholders throughout the week.
Enjoy the scenic backdrop of Palm Desert as you indulge your inner aesthete — and relish this special occasion to give back. The state-of-the-art event partners with a variety of charitable organizations to support Coachella Valley communities in need. To learn more, and for Fashion Week updates, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.
Tickets
For the most up-to-date event schedule and festival information, and to purchase tickets, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com or call 800-210-0689. Space is limited; reserve your tickets today.
Location
The show entrance and will call are located on the west side of The Gardens on El Paseo, on the upper-level parking deck.
Health & Safety
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required for entry. For updates regarding the city’s response and local mandates, visit cityofpalmdesert.org.
Get Social
Share your experience using the hashtag #FWEP, @fashionweekelpaseo
happy hour
Whether it's glass of wine or a craft cocktail, El Paseo has an answer for the occasion.
where to eat
El Paseo is home to many of the best restaurants in the Coachella Valley. Here are some dinner options before you make your way to the fashion show each night.
Late-nite bites
After the show and you're looking to nosh or just get a quick bite, this selection of El Paseo haunts welcomes you with nocturnal open arms.
give back
This year, the charitable opportunities at Fashion Week El Paseo expand thanks to a generous donation from presenting sponsor Bobbi Lampros. Her “Giving Back” program highlights five nonprofit organizations over five nights of Fashion Week. Stop by the charity activation booths during the pre-show cocktail receptions to learn more about their missions and to donate.
