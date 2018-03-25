Rucci also debuted dresses printed with his original designs, swoops of brown and beige and rust, all perfectly placed along the fabric, a moveable painting and a feast of design and color. A brown dress with a perfect drape and a fringe detail along the hem and a black, sheer paneled dress with feathers trapped and floating inside feel other worldly.

The models, walking to music that felt ethereal with a touch of mournfulness, didn’t just walk the runway, they practically flew. The crowd was largely silent, a rare event given that the cocktail hour had just ended.

Breaking with his usual protocol, Rucci did a Q and A with the audience after the show. In response to the question, “So is black the new black?” Rucci responded, “It has never not been.” True, and although this designer clearly expresses most powerfully in the color black, his latest stunning collection represents a new step in a long career. In other words, Rucci, whose fashion career has weathered its fair share of turbulence, is taking flight once more.