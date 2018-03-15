Fashion Week El Paseo is about to hit the runway, but it’s quite obvious that the fashionistas in Greater Palm Springs are ready.

Guests at the 2018 Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards Gala in February were challenged to dress in themes that exhibited one of six concepts reflecting the designers and aesthetics of Fashion Week’s designers who will be on the Palm Desert runway from March 17-24.

More than 700 headed over to the red carpet’s Fashion Experience, where myself, and Dennis Flaig, general manager of Saks Fifth Avenue, encouraged them to “talk fashion” and pose for their close up.

Fashion Week El Paseo runs March 17-24. For tickets and information, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.