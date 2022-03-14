Things to Do This Week, March 14-21

Celebrate Larry Kramer: March 16

Mark the 35th anniversary of Act Up when Larry Kramer biographer Bill Goldstein speaks at the Mizell Center in Palm Springs. Act Up as the largest direct action AIDS organization in the world.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: March 17

Spotlight 29 Casino is offering traditional Irish food and alcohol specials in honor of St. Patricks Day. Feast of corned beef and cabbage with soda bread along with a pint of Stout or a shot of Jameson.

Len Rainey & The Midnight Players: March 17

Talk about good luck — Agua Caliente Casinos Palm Springs offers jazz lovers the chance to spend St. Patrick’s Day swinging with this San Diego band.

Home Again: March 17

Carole King tribute band Home Again treats audiences to “Beautiful” and other hits at the McCallum Theatre. Frontwoman Deb De Lucca was primed from childhood for her career covering King — her mother frequently played Tapestry (1971) on the family turntable.

Third Thursday Cocktail Party: March 17

Rancho Mirage boutique Rancho Relaxo hosts this monthly shindig, where you can sip, shop, and meet some of the creative minds behind the store’s handmade products, which include home décor and acessories.

Marilyn Maye: March 17–19

Folks who watched Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show have likely seen Marilyn Maye at least once — she appeared on the program 76 times, more than any other singer in Tonight Show history. Catch her in person at the Purple Room.