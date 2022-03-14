Things to Do This Week, March 14-21

Designer Edwin Oudshoorn will wow audiences with elegance and exquisite ensembles when Fashion Week El Paseo begins March 19 at the Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert. Oudshoorn's show will be March 26.
PHOTOGRAPH BY MELODY LIEFTINK
Nature Roars Back: March 14
Cinematographer Bob Poole shares spectacular footage from his efforts to restore Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park alongside scientists including his sister, elephant researcher Joyce Poole, in this National Geographic Live! event at the McCallum Theatre.
Eggstravaganza 2022: March 14 Thru April 11
Hundreds of ceramic eggs have been transformed into works of art and will be auctioned off to raise funds for the Outreach Program of Old Town Artisan Studios. This year’s collection features local artists and across the nation. The show will be presented both online and in person, at the Leland Gallery on Old Town Artisan campus, from March 14 through April 11.
PHOTOGRAPH BY YOSHIHIRO MAKINO
Djinn Chair, 1965. Steel, latex foam, fabric. Manufacturer: Airborne International. Collection of Stephen Rose.
The Modern Chair: March 15
Architecture and design specialist Brad Dunning, curator of the exhibition, The Modern Chair, at the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, will trace the evolution from the first cantilevered chair by Mart Stam, and then onward to designs of current times in a special lecture at 6:30 p.m. March 15 at the Annenberg Theater inside the Palm Springs Art Museum.
Celebrate Larry Kramer: March 16
Mark the 35th anniversary of Act Up when Larry Kramer biographer Bill Goldstein speaks at the Mizell Center in Palm Springs. Act Up as the largest direct action AIDS organization in the world.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: March 17
Spotlight 29 Casino is offering traditional Irish food and alcohol specials in honor of St. Patricks Day. Feast of corned beef and cabbage with soda bread along with a pint of Stout or a shot of Jameson.
Len Rainey & The Midnight Players: March 17
Talk about good luck — Agua Caliente Casinos Palm Springs offers jazz lovers the chance to spend St. Patrick’s Day swinging with this San Diego band.
Home Again: March 17
Carole King tribute band Home Again treats audiences to “Beautiful” and other hits at the McCallum Theatre. Frontwoman Deb De Lucca was primed from childhood for her career covering King — her mother frequently played Tapestry (1971) on the family turntable.
Third Thursday Cocktail Party: March 17
Rancho Mirage boutique Rancho Relaxo hosts this monthly shindig, where you can sip, shop, and meet some of the creative minds behind the store’s handmade products, which include home décor and acessories.
Marilyn Maye: March 17–19
Folks who watched Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show have likely seen Marilyn Maye at least once — she appeared on the program 76 times, more than any other singer in Tonight Show history. Catch her in person at the Purple Room.
Mary Woronov
The Many Lives ion Mary Woronov: March 18
Join Palm Springs filmmakers P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes as they present a “megaspective” of the enduring and prolific 78-year old artist. She appears for the screening of the film, Rock N Roll High School, at the Palm Springs Cultural Center.
Frankie Avalon and James Darren: March 18
Two of the 1960’s biggest stars will take to the stage as part of the “An Intimate Evening With…” series produced by Oscar’s Palm Springs . The pair will share stories from their illustrious careers and recall personal moments as they look back at the various films, TV appearances and live performances over the years.
Johann Sebastian Bach & His Illustrious Sons: March 18
Desert Baroque is “Bach” with this concert featuring pieces by the legendary German composer. Ken Aiso plays baroque violin while Sonia Lee accompanies on the harpsichord.
Linda Eder; March 18
Linda Eder cites a high school production of The Sound of Music as her stage career’s start. Several Broadway roles and 18 studio albums later, the vocalist makes a tour stop at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.
Jon Pardi: March 18
While singer John Pardi found success in country music capital Nashville, Tennessee, he calls back to his Dixon, California, origins with the title of his 2016 album, California Sunrise. Pardi plays the record’s hit single “Dirt on my Boots” and other fan favorites at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
Fashion Week El Paseo: March 19-26
Many of the designs dotting the runway at Fashion Week El Paseo represent the other end of 2022’s trend spectrum: fantasy couture (think rainbows of color, sculptural shapes, and enough tulle to take a nap in). Before each Fashion Week El Paseo show, guests mingle at the reception, where they can enjoy craft libations, brand activations, and learn about local nonprofit organizations.
David Benoit & Barbara Morrison: March 19
Pianist Benoit and singer Morrison join forces at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa for a big night with a big band. Morrison previously shared stages with icons like Dizzy Gillespie and Ray Charles.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS
Howie Mandel
Howie Mandel: March 19
Mandel takes a break from his America’s Got Talent duties to flaunt his own comedic talents at Agua Caliente Casinos Rancho Mirage. Former SNL regular Jon Lovitz joins.
The Manhattan Transfer: March 19
Swing over to the McCallum Theatre for an evening with “Birdland” jazz vocalists The Manhattan Transfer. The multiple Grammy winners occasionally call it quits on musical accompaniment and offer a spirited a capella performance.
Flogging Molly: March 19
Frontman Dave King brings his heavy metal and hard rock roots to this band’s rollicking Celtic punk sound, which features lesser-heard instruments including the tin whistle and the Irish bodhrán drum. See them live at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DAVID LEE
David Lee will be joined by David Hyde Pierce and Peri Gilpin in Palm Springs.
Team Frasier Reunites: March 19
Acclaimed television producers David Lee and Peter Casey and celebrated actors David Hyde Pierce and Peri Gilpin will participate in a special fundraising event called Team Frasier Reunites to Save the Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs.
It’s Magic!: March 20
Seasoned illusionists take the McCallum Theatre stage for an evening of spellbinding stunts and sleight of hand. The success of this revue in the mid-20th century inspired founder Milt Larsen to open the now-legendary Los Angeles club The Magic Castle.
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain: March 21
This group’s name perfectly captures their M.O. — eight ukulelists strum, sing, and even whistle their way through ditties by Tchaikovsky, Lady Gaga, and others on the McCallum Theatre stage.
102 Years of Broadway: March 22–23
Get a history lesson in New York theater with composer Neil Berg. Five Broadway stars join Berg at the McCallum Theatre, performing selections from the musicals beloved by any Broadway buff worth their salt, including West Side Story, Wicked, and Les Misérables.
