Fashion Comes Into Focus in Palm Desert

If you want to see what’s next in the world of high-end style, you don’t have to travel far to be part of the largest consumer fashion show on the West Coast. Fashion Week El Paseo kicks off in Palm Desert on March 19, and the week features trunk shows, cocktail receptions and opportunities to meet some of the most innovative names in fashion including Trina Turk, Christopher Bates, Aneka Brown and more. After a year off in 2021, the return marks one of the most-anticipated events of the year.
Choose how you experience it in 2022:
Be A Diva: The Diva Package included front row seats at every event, VIP lounge access and all-around superstar treatment. Call 800-210-0689 to book your high-end experience.
Bring Your Pooch: The week isn’t just about two-legged beauty. At the Le Chien Show on Sunday, March 20, models will welcome rescue dogs to the stage to raise funds for the Animal Samaritans of the Desert — and your four-legged friend is welcome to join the fun, too.