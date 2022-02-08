palm desert fashion week

Fashion Comes Into Focus in Palm Desert

Palm Desert becomes one long runway of style in March. See the latest looks from the leading names in design from March 19—26 — and find a new piece to add to your collection.

If you want to see what’s next in the world of high-end style, you don’t have to travel far to be part of the largest consumer fashion show on the West Coast. Fashion Week El Paseo kicks off in Palm Desert on March 19, and the week features trunk shows, cocktail receptions and opportunities to meet some of the most innovative names in fashion including Trina Turk, Christopher Bates, Aneka Brown and more. After a year off in 2021, the return marks one of the most-anticipated events of the year.

Choose how you experience it in 2022:

Be A Diva: The Diva Package included front row seats at every event, VIP lounge access and all-around superstar treatment. Call 800-210-0689 to book your high-end experience.

Bring Your Pooch: The week isn’t just about two-legged beauty. At the Le Chien Show on Sunday, March 20, models will welcome rescue dogs to the stage to raise funds for the Animal Samaritans of the Desert — and your four-legged friend is welcome to join the fun, too.

Find Your Treasure: It’s not just about seeing who’s in the bright lights; it’s about embracing your own sense of style, too. Whether you prefer to browse for new trends or dig hunt for vintage gems, turn the entire city of Palm Desert into your own personal runway.
Want to double your desert fun? The closing weekend of Fashion Week overlaps with the Palm Desert Food & Wine Festival — three days of culinary festivities with chances to sip more than 60 premium and sparkling wines and savor more than 40 of the most renowned members of the area’s dining scene.
So, make your plans to dress to impress — and then dine to unwind. Book your room today to enjoy one of the biggest weeks of the year in Palm Desert.
