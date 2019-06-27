Fast. Eat. Live.

I’ve tried almost every diet plan, juice fast, health “lifestyle,” and detox out there. I’ve downed superfoods in weird shake combinations for five days straight, eaten nothing but eggs and meat on Whole30, fueled with only soups for a week, restricted my “feeding window” to six hours, and tried (unsuccessfully) to give up wine with dinner. As we do each January, my husband and I committed to a 21-day regime of juices, salads, and general starvation. By day three, we were so delirious we stumbled to Whole Foods and devoured a piece of Chantilly cake with our bare hands. I’ve tried paleo, ketogenic, South Beach, and Atkins.

Each time I set high expectations, only to feel like a failure when the program’s restrictions became untenable. Sure, if I didn’t have books to write, students to teach, and a child to raise I could stay home all day listening to my stomach growl and meditating to get through it. But unless you have nothing to do but obsess about what you are (or aren’t) eating, none of these plans is sustainable, and most border on cultish. Throw a doughnut into any CrossFit gym where paleo aficionados work out and watch what happens.

Does staying fit and fabulous have to be so difficult and miserable?

According to Kelly Gray, former St. John model and co-owner of the fashion label and boutique Grayse in Palm Desert, it does not have to be such a struggle to feel hot in your summertime duds, and it can also be fun. Yes, you read correctly. Fasting can be fun.